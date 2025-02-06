Ad
euobserver
Only around one-in-three people issued with a return decision actually leaves. In 2023, nearly 100,000 people were effectively returned, representing an increase of 15 percent, compared to 2022 (Photo: Investigative Reporting Project Italy (IRPI))

Trade may be bait to convince third-countries to host EU deportation centres

Migration
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Trade could be used to entice countries to accept 'innovative solutions' on deportations, says the Polish EU presidency.

"Certain countries could benefit if they accept the people that we want to return," said Poland's interior minister Tomasz Siemonia on Thursday (6 February).

Speaking ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU Commission declares 'security centric' focus on migration
Meloni's Albania deportation experiment has failed
The EU swallows Putin's bait on migration
Only around one-in-three people issued with a return decision actually leaves. In 2023, nearly 100,000 people were effectively returned, representing an increase of 15 percent, compared to 2022 (Photo: Investigative Reporting Project Italy (IRPI))

Tags

MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections