Trade may be bait to convince third-countries to host EU deportation centres

Trade could be used to entice countries to accept 'innovative solutions' on deportations, says the Polish EU presidency.
"Certain countries could benefit if they accept the people that we want to return," said Poland's interior minister Tomasz Siemonia on Thursday (6 February).
Speaking ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.