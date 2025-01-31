EU Commission declares 'security centric' focus on migration

The European Commission appears to have fully endorsed a security-centric focus on migration, as it gears up to unveil new legislation in March on deporting people.
"Security is a fundamental right," Magnus Brunner, the EU's commissioner for internal affairs and migration, told reporters in Warsaw on Thursday (30 January).
...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.