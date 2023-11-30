Migrant return bill 'obstructed' as EU states mull new position

EU states may drop their 2019 position on a bill on returning rejected migrants and instead put forward new ideas that include "innovative solutions" to work around illegal pushbacks.
The move comes as internal negotiations on the return directive at the European Parliament grind to a near halt amid obstructions from the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), according to a parliament source.
A second source, an EU official, has since confirmed that several EU states have dis...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.