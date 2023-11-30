Ad
euobserver
The EU's statistical office, Eurostat, says of the 342,100 people ordered to leave in 2021, only 24 percent were actually returned (Photo: Investigative Reporting Project Italy (IRPI))

Migrant return bill 'obstructed' as EU states mull new position

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU states may drop their 2019 position on a bill on returning rejected migrants and instead put forward new ideas that include "innovative solutions" to work around illegal pushbacks.

The move comes as internal negotiations on the return directive at the European Parliament grind to a near halt amid obstructions from the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), according to a parliament source.

A second source, an EU official, has since confirmed that several EU states have dis...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

