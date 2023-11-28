Ad
'Never before has the smuggling business been so profitable, so deadly,' said EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: European Union, 2023)

People-smuggling profits at historic high, EU concedes

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission says migrant smuggling has never been so profitable or so deadly — despite a decade of policies and so-called action plans to crush the trade.

"Never before has the smuggling business been so profitable, so deadly," said European commission president Ursula Von der Leyen on Tuesday (28 November).

Its 2015 action plan against migrant smuggling, since updated, came with promises, so-called 'tool boxes', and long-term strategies and partnerships with countries...

