Member states stall on EU ban on forced-labour products

The EU's forced labour regulation has stalled, as member states struggle to agree on a common position that would allow inter-institutional negotiations to begin — risking the text's adoption before the 2024 EU elections.
The bill aims to create a framework for investigating the use of forced labour in companies' supply chains, and allows competent authorities to ban and withdraw a product from the single market if it is fo...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.