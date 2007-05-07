Estonia and Russia make uneasy peace

Protests against the Estonian embassy in Moscow have died down, but Estonia and Russia continue to exchange harsh words and wider EU-Russia political relations remain fragile.
The situation in Moscow returned to normality at the weekend, after seven days of rowdy protests outside the Estonian embassy that saw diplomatic families evacuated and the EU and NATO issue formal complaints to Russia.
The events culminated on Friday in a march by hundreds of young Russian nationalists to...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
