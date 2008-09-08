EU mission to press Moscow on troop withdrawal

A top EU delegation is heading to Russia to convince the country's leadership to withdraw its troops from Georgian territory to positions held before the conflict over South Ossetia erupted on 7 August.

The message will be delivered by French president Nicolas Sarkozy, European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso and EU chief diplomat Javier Solana when they speak to Russian president Dmitry Medvedev.

"Let him first respect his [Russian president] own signature," French chi...