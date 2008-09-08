Ad
euobserver
Dmitry Medvedev (r) and Vladimir Putin (l) - causing headaches for EU diplomacy (Photo: Kremlin)

EU mission to press Moscow on troop withdrawal

EU & the World
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

A top EU delegation is heading to Russia to convince the country's leadership to withdraw its troops from Georgian territory to positions held before the conflict over South Ossetia erupted on 7 August.

The message will be delivered by French president Nicolas Sarkozy, European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso and EU chief diplomat Javier Solana when they speak to Russian president Dmitry Medvedev.

"Let him first respect his [Russian president] own signature," French chi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Dmitry Medvedev (r) and Vladimir Putin (l) - causing headaches for EU diplomacy (Photo: Kremlin)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections