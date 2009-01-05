Ad
The EU flag - the union's position on Israel's ground attack is unclear (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU sends mixed message as Gaza death toll mounts

by Philippa Runner,

The Czech EU presidency this weekend retracted its support for Israel amid the ground attack on Gaza, while France switched its criticism from Israel to Hamas.

The Czech Republic on Saturday (3 January) published a statement on behalf of the EU, saying the ground assault was "more defensive than offensive." But it pulled the line on Sunday, blaming it on a youthful mistake by its spokesman, Jiri Potuznik.

"Even the undisputable right of the state to defend itself does not allow a...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

