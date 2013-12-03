Ad
euobserver
Bankova Street: 'Nobody believes you could drive a bulldozer there without the government's permission' (Photo: mac_ivan)

EU diplomats fear imminent crackdown in Ukraine

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has agreed to hold new trade talks with Ukraine, but some diplomats fear the Ukrainian leader is preparing to use violence to end protests.

European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso agreed to the talks in a 30-minute phone call with Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych on Monday (2 December).

He urged him to "show restraint" and to investigate who ordered a mini-crackdown on a group of pro-EU students on Saturday.

The talks on reviving an EU-Ukraine trade treat...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

