Ad
euobserver
The 2009 EU election campaign failed to improve turnout (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EU election campaign to be unveiled this WEEK

Agenda
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso will assess the political and economic health of the EU next week as the 28-member bloc shows slow, but fragile, signs of recovery from its crisis.

In his fourth "State of the Union" speech, on Wednesday (11 September), Barroso is to look at the steps the EU has taken to overcome the economic crunch, which include a major consolidation of budgetary surveillance power in the hands of the commission.

He will also look ahead to contro...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Related articles

Banks still eurozone's weak link, OECD warns
The 2009 EU election campaign failed to improve turnout (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

Agenda
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections