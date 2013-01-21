National governments should pay their own contribution to recapitalize ailing banks alongside funding from the eurozone's bail-out fund, according to a paper by EU officials.

Eurozone finance ministers are expected to discuss the plans when they convene on Monday (21 January) for their first Eurogroup meeting of 2013.

For their part, officials in the EU Council in an informal "Issues Note" 100) { for (var key in ls) { if (key.includes('@based-authState')) { CTA.innerHTML = ''; break; } } } } } catch (e) {}