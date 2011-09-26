Ad
euobserver
Greek police protest austerity outside the German embassy

Greek police protest troika, German and French embassies

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

The very people who have been charged with protecting the Greek parliament and politicians from furious crowds and who have even been criticised by Amnesty International for their heavy-handedness, the Greek police, have themselves now begun to protest EU-IMF austerity.

On Monday, police from the Special Guards unit climbed Mount Lycabettus, the highest point in Athens, to hang a giant black banner underneath the hill’s famous Chapel of St. George saying “Pay day, day of mourning”.

Green Economy

