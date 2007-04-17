Ukraine rivals take battle to EU arena

Ukraine's rival political leaders took their battle for control of Kiev to Brussels and Strasbourg on Tuesday (17 April), with the European Commission suggesting a solution might come from outside Ukraine's constitutional court amidst a continued risk of violence.

"This is what the usurpation of power is about," Ukraine president Viktor Yushchenko said in the EU capital, accusing his rival, prime minister Viktor Yanukovych, of "political corruption" in enticing individual pro-Yushchenko...