Poroshenko (l) is to address all 28 EU leaders at a summit later in the day (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Poroshenko: EU likely to hold off on Russia sanctions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU leaders are likely to hold off on extra Russia sanctions until at least next week, Ukraine’s president, Petro Poroshenko, has indicated.

The Ukrainian leader spoke on Saturday (30 August) in Brussels after sounding out EU Council chief Herman Van Rompuy and European Commission head Jose Manuel Barroso ahead of an EU summit later in the day.

Poroshenko noted that EU leaders are likely to agree further sanctions, but to wait on implementation to see how Russia reacts to his new “...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU & the World

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

