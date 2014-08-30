Poroshenko: EU likely to hold off on Russia sanctions

EU leaders are likely to hold off on extra Russia sanctions until at least next week, Ukraine’s president, Petro Poroshenko, has indicated.

The Ukrainian leader spoke on Saturday (30 August) in Brussels after sounding out EU Council chief Herman Van Rompuy and European Commission head Jose Manuel Barroso ahead of an EU summit later in the day.

Poroshenko noted that EU leaders are likely to agree further sanctions, but to wait on implementation to see how Russia reacts to his new “...