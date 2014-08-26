Ad
euobserver
Valletta: New Maltese citizens will be able to live and work anywhere in the EU (Photo: Ronny Siegel)

Russians, Chinese keen to buy EU passports from Malta

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russians, Chinese, and people from the Middle East have shown the most interest in Malta's sale of EU passports so far.

A spokeswoman for Henley & Partners, the British firm handling the controversial passport scheme, told EUobserver that “over 200” people from 30 different nationalities have applied since it got up and running in early 2014.

She added that: “The main geographic areas from which applicants originate are the MENA [Middle East and north Africa] region, Russia, Chi...

Valletta: New Maltese citizens will be able to live and work anywhere in the EU (Photo: Ronny Siegel)

