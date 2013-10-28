EU virtual border scheme based on 'creative' figures

A European Parliament civil liberties report suggests the European Commission used misleading arguments to back its billion-euro plus proposal to finger print non-Europeans on visit to the EU.

“It’s really amazing that the commission has been so creative with figures, I find it really shocking,” German Green MEP Ska Keller told this website on Monday (28 October).

A commission impact assessment report, used by policy-makers to gauge the merits of a proposal, is said to have spun t...