The EU wants to fingerprint visiting non-EU citizens (Photo: EU's attempts)

EU virtual border scheme based on 'creative' figures

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A European Parliament civil liberties report suggests the European Commission used misleading arguments to back its billion-euro plus proposal to finger print non-Europeans on visit to the EU.

“It’s really amazing that the commission has been so creative with figures, I find it really shocking,” German Green MEP Ska Keller told this website on Monday (28 October).

A commission impact assessment report, used by policy-makers to gauge the merits of a proposal, is said to have spun t...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

'Virtual borders' scheme to track every non-EU citizen
