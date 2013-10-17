Grand coalition is only option for Merkel

Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats is set for a new round of exploratory talks with the Social Democrats on Thursday (17 October) with a formal request to form a coalition government expected soon afterwards
A grand coalition is now the only option on the table after the Greens earlier this week announced they would stay in opposition saying the differences with Merkel's party are too great to form a government.
The introduction of a minimum wage in all sectors of the ...
