EU-Turkey relations on edge after Germany blocks talks

Turkey has reacted angrily to Germany's hesitation on restarting EU entry talks.
The talks were to resume on Wednesday (26 June), with the opening of a chapter on regions, after negotiations broke off in late 2010.
But Germany's EU ambassador at a meeting in Brussels on Thursday said he is not willing to give the green light.
An EU official said the Dutch ambassador also placed a "procedural reserve" on the Netherlands' approval, saying he must consult with The Hague before ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
