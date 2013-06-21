Ad
euobserver
EU Council: Germany and the Netherlands said No (Photo: Valentina Pop)

EU-Turkey relations on edge after Germany blocks talks

EU & the World
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Turkey has reacted angrily to Germany's hesitation on restarting EU entry talks.

The talks were to resume on Wednesday (26 June), with the opening of a chapter on regions, after negotiations broke off in late 2010.

But Germany's EU ambassador at a meeting in Brussels on Thursday said he is not willing to give the green light.

An EU official said the Dutch ambassador also placed a "procedural reserve" on the Netherlands' approval, saying he must consult with The Hague before ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Police brutality threatens restart of EU-Turkey talks
The future of European Turkey
Turkey wants to be included in EU-US trade deal
EU Council: Germany and the Netherlands said No (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections