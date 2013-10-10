Pakistani schoolgirl wins EU rights prize

Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai has won the EU's 2013 Sakharov prize for "freedom of thought."

Political chiefs in the European Parliament announced the decision on Thursday (10 October), amid speculation she will also win the Nobel peace prize on Friday.

Guy Verhofstadt, a Belgian Liberal MEP whose group nominated her for the Sakharov award, said she "is an inspiration to every man, woman and child."

Charles Tannock, a British Conservative deputy, noted: "the Taliban...