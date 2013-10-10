Ad
euobserver
Yousafzai at a UN event. The Taliban says it still wants to kill her (Photo: un.org)

Pakistani schoolgirl wins EU rights prize

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai has won the EU's 2013 Sakharov prize for "freedom of thought."

Political chiefs in the European Parliament announced the decision on Thursday (10 October), amid speculation she will also win the Nobel peace prize on Friday.

Guy Verhofstadt, a Belgian Liberal MEP whose group nominated her for the Sakharov award, said she "is an inspiration to every man, woman and child."

Charles Tannock, a British Conservative deputy, noted: "the Taliban...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

MEPs cancel Iran trip over Sakharov meeting
Political intrigue clouds EU Sakharov award
Pakistan to EU: Help us to fight terrorism
Yousafzai at a UN event. The Taliban says it still wants to kill her (Photo: un.org)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections