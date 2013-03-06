Ad
euobserver
Euro-monument in Riga: The Latvian government is convinced of the merits of joining the euro; the public less so (Photo: Pablo Andrés Rivero)

Latvia submits bid to join euro in 2014

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop,

The Latvian government on Tuesday (5 March) officially submitted a request for the EU commission to assess its readiness to join the euro on 1 January 2014, despite public opposition to the move.

"Latvia's decision to request entry to euro area shows how much progress the country has made to get its economy back on track after the 2008-9 crisis," EU economics commissioner Olli Rehn told reporters after receiving the application.

Latvia in 2009 was the first EU country to ask for a...

