Gas pipes in Ukraine, inviting in Gazprom is a strategic risk, some diplomats say (Photo: Naftogaz of Ukraine)

Gazprom welcome to co-own Ukraine gas pipes, EU says

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission has said it would welcome joint control of Ukraine's EU-transit gas pipelines by Russian energy giant Gazprom.

Energy commissioner Gunther Oettinger told Ukrainian daily Kommersant-Ukraine in an interview out on Monday (4 March) that: "We can offer Ukraine a trilateral consortium which would include a Russian participant, [Ukrainian distributor] Naftogaz Ukrainy and European businesses."

He noted: "It's your government's right to decide who should own the g...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

