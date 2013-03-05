Gazprom welcome to co-own Ukraine gas pipes, EU says

The European Commission has said it would welcome joint control of Ukraine's EU-transit gas pipelines by Russian energy giant Gazprom.

Energy commissioner Gunther Oettinger told Ukrainian daily Kommersant-Ukraine in an interview out on Monday (4 March) that: "We can offer Ukraine a trilateral consortium which would include a Russian participant, [Ukrainian distributor] Naftogaz Ukrainy and European businesses."

He noted: "It's your government's right to decide who should own the g...