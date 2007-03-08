Ad
Russian worker truning an oil tap (Photo: lukoil.com)

Barroso promises to push Putin on Lithuania oil

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso has promised Lithuania he will raise the issue of Russian oil supplies when he meets Russian president Vladimir Putin in Samara on 18 May, following Vilnius' threat to add its own veto to the existing Polish veto on starting new EU-Russia treaty talks if the oil problem is not fixed.

"I will address the matter in my meeting with president Putin at the forthcoming EU-Russia summit in May if it is not settled by then," Mr Barroso wrote in...

