Ad
euobserver
Return of hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland could jeopardise peace accord, critics have said (Photo: henrikjon)

Irish border plan is 'anti-democratic', Johnson tells EU

EU & the World
by Koert Debeuf, Brussels,

UK prime minister Boris Johnson has sent an open letter to EU Council president Donald Tusk in order to reopen the discussion on the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The letter was published ahead of talks with German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron later this week.

In his text, Johnson focused on the so-called 'backstop', which says the UK must stay in the EU's customs union until it finds a mutually acceptable way to mai...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Related articles

No-deal Brexit would seriously harm UK, leaked paper says
US offers Johnson helping hand on Brexit
UK MPs' maths means election, not no-deal Brexit
Return of hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland could jeopardise peace accord, critics have said (Photo: henrikjon)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections