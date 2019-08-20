Irish border plan is 'anti-democratic', Johnson tells EU

UK prime minister Boris Johnson has sent an open letter to EU Council president Donald Tusk in order to reopen the discussion on the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The letter was published ahead of talks with German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron later this week.

In his text, Johnson focused on the so-called 'backstop', which says the UK must stay in the EU's customs union until it finds a mutually acceptable way to mai...