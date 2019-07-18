Ad
euobserver
Frans Timmermans compared British negotiators to TV comedy buffoons (Photo: European Commission)

Timmermans trolls 'idiot' Brexit negotiators

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Britain's Brexit negotiators behaved "like idiots", a senior EU figure has said, amid both comical and "terrifying" scenes in London.

The self-admittedly "harsh" language came from Dutch European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans in a BBC interview recorded earlier this year, which is to be broadcast on Thursday (18 July).

"I saw him [former British Brexit negotiator David Davis] not coming, not negotiating, grandstanding elsewhere [and] I thought, 'Oh my God, they ha...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Frans Timmermans compared British negotiators to TV comedy buffoons (Photo: European Commission)

EU & the World

Author Bio

