Ad
euobserver
France has called an emergency EU summit on 1 September to reassess relations with Russia (Photo: French presidency of the EU)

EU sanctions would be 'grave mistake,' Russia says

EU & the World
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

As the European Union considers imposing sanctions against Russia over its recognition of independence for Georgia's rebel regions, Moscow has said that any punitive measures would be a "grave mistake," harming the 27-nation bloc as much as Russia itself.

"First of all, I highly doubt that [sanctions] might ever happen, but hypothetically speaking, this would be to the detriment of the European Union as much, if not more, than to Russia," Russia's ambassador to the EU Vladimir Chizhov...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
France has called an emergency EU summit on 1 September to reassess relations with Russia (Photo: French presidency of the EU)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections