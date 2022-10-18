Ad
euobserver
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU preparing new sanctions on Russia and Iran

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is preparing a ninth round of sanctions on Russia as well as weighing related measures against Moscow's ally, Iran, following drone strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine.

"We have, just a few days ago, approved a new set of sanctions [on Russia], but it's an ongoing process and we're continuing work [on the next round]," EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Monday (17 October).

Diplomats were also gathering evidence on whether Iran supplied the kamikaze drones ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Russia's war chest 'melting away', internal EU study says
Iran responds to EU's 'final text' on nuclear deal
Ukraine files cases against 45 suspected war criminals
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections