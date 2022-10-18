EU preparing new sanctions on Russia and Iran

The EU is preparing a ninth round of sanctions on Russia as well as weighing related measures against Moscow's ally, Iran, following drone strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine.
"We have, just a few days ago, approved a new set of sanctions [on Russia], but it's an ongoing process and we're continuing work [on the next round]," EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Monday (17 October).
Diplomats were also gathering evidence on whether Iran supplied the kamikaze drones ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.