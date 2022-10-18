EU preparing new sanctions on Russia and Iran

The EU is preparing a ninth round of sanctions on Russia as well as weighing related measures against Moscow's ally, Iran, following drone strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine.

"We have, just a few days ago, approved a new set of sanctions [on Russia], but it's an ongoing process and we're continuing work [on the next round]," EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Monday (17 October).

Diplomats were also gathering evidence on whether Iran supplied the kamikaze drones ...