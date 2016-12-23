Ad
A sport demonstration at the China meets Europe Hamburg Summit in November. Genuine cross-cultural exchanges are key to promoting mutual understanding, says Lucie Qian Xia. (Photo: Hamburg Chamber of Commerce)

The EU-China show will go on

by Lucie Qian Xia, London,

The EU and China have entered uncharted diplomatic waters in the aftermath of the Brexit vote and the US presidential election. They must embrace free and fair trade.

Trade is the DNA of the modern world economy and the anchor of the EU-China relationship. The EU is the world’s largest trading power.

China is the world’s second largest economy, while the EU and China together form the second-largest economic cooperation in the world.

It is in the interest of both China an...

