Ukraine soothes EU nerves over new gas deal

Ukraine President Viktor Yushchenko has promised the EU he will not upset the new Russia gas entente, as Kiev seeks to repair ties with Brussels following the energy crisis.

"I am particularly grateful for the reassurances I just received that he fully stands by the agreement reached on the resumption of gas supplies," European Commission head Jose Manuel Barroso said after meeting Mr Yushchenko in the EU capital on Tuesday (27 January).

Russian firm Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz...