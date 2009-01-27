Ad
Russia turned off EU gas supplies via Ukraine for 13 days during a New Year dispute (Photo: gazdefrance.com)

Ukraine soothes EU nerves over new gas deal

by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

Ukraine President Viktor Yushchenko has promised the EU he will not upset the new Russia gas entente, as Kiev seeks to repair ties with Brussels following the energy crisis.

"I am particularly grateful for the reassurances I just received that he fully stands by the agreement reached on the resumption of gas supplies," European Commission head Jose Manuel Barroso said after meeting Mr Yushchenko in the EU capital on Tuesday (27 January).

Russian firm Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

