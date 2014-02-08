Ad
euobserver
The US women's hockey team competed against Finland on Saturday (Photo: sochi2014.com)

Dutch PM reminds Putin of gay rights at Sochi

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Dutch PM Mark Rutte, one of the few Western leaders to attend the Olympic festivities in Russia, used the occasion to highlight concerns on gay rights.

He told press at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on Friday (7 February): “I think it was very important that during our last meeting in Amsterdam, and in St. Petersburg, we were able to discuss economic and geopolitical issues, and also subjects such as the situation of the LGBT [lesbian, gay, bisexual, and tran...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

