Schmidt (l) with Ashton and Ukrainian opposition MPs in Kiev on Wednesday (Photo: eeas.europa.eu)

Ukraine leak designed to 'split' EU-US diplomacy

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The publication of what seem to be two sensitive US and EU diplomatic conversations on Ukraine is designed to spoil relations between the allies, EU diplomatic sources say.

The audio clips were uploaded on YouTube by a user called “Re Post” on Tuesday (4 February) and already have several thousand clicks each.

In the alleged US clip, which appears to date to Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych’s offer of top jobs to opposi...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

