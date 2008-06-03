Europeans to face tighter travel rules

The US is set to further tighten its border security in a move that will see all Europeans - currently enjoying a visa-free regime with Washington - registering online before flying across the Atlantic.
According to the Financial Times, US Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff will announce on Tuesday (3 June) the creation of an electronic registration system, designed to collect data on passengers no later than 72 hours before their departure.
Washington says that an onl...
