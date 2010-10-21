Cuban dissident wins EU human rights award

Cuban dissident Guillermo Farinas has won the European Parliament's 2010 Sakharov Prize for human rights.
The leaders of the assembly's political groups made the decision at a behind-closed-doors meeting in Strasbourg on Thursday (21 October) and later invited him to pick up his award in person in December, including a cheque for €50,000.
"Its one of the most prestigious prizes in the world for human rights," Mr Farinas told EUobserver earlier this week, speaking by telephone from...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
