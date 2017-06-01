Ad
EU commissioner said US "turned its back" on the fight against climate change (Photo: whitehouse.gov)

US leaves Paris climate deal

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The United States is pulling out of the international climate treaty signed in Paris in 2015, its president Donald Trump announced on Thursday (1 June).

“In order to fulfil my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the US will withdraw from the Paris climate accord,” Trump said.

The US president said the Paris deal “punishes the United States”, but added that he was open to negotiations on a new or revised environmental accord.

Trump said he was “someone who cares ...

