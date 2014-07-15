US and Ukraine urge tougher EU sanctions on Russia

The US and Ukraine are pushing EU leaders to impose economic sanctions on Russia at Wednesday’s (16 July) summit.
The US state department on Monday published a “fact sheet” which accuses Russia of sending heavy weapons to rebels in east Ukraine and of building up its own forces on Ukraine’s border.
It said Russia sent “at least two-dozen additional armored vehicles and artillery pieces and about as many military trucks” into Ukraine over the past week. It also said Russia has “al...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
