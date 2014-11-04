Ad
Makeshift synagogue on Palestinian land in Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank (Photo: Rosie Gabrielle)

Spanish MPs to vote on Palestine recognition

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Spanish MPs will, on Tuesday (4 November), vote on a non-binding motion urging Madrid to recognise Palestinian statehood, following similar moves in Britain, Ireland, and Sweden.

The motion was tabled by Antonio Hernando Vera, an MP from the centre-left opposition party, the PSOE.

It says Spain should “recognise Palestine as a state, subject to international law” and “promote, in co-ordination with the European Union, the [wider] recognition of the Palestinian state”.

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Makeshift synagogue on Palestinian land in Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank (Photo: Rosie Gabrielle)

