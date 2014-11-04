Spanish MPs to vote on Palestine recognition

Spanish MPs will, on Tuesday (4 November), vote on a non-binding motion urging Madrid to recognise Palestinian statehood, following similar moves in Britain, Ireland, and Sweden.

The motion was tabled by Antonio Hernando Vera, an MP from the centre-left opposition party, the PSOE.

It says Spain should “recognise Palestine as a state, subject to international law” and “promote, in co-ordination with the European Union, the [wider] recognition of the Palestinian state”.

Vera...