F-22s, which operate in Syria and Iraq, have never been deployed in Europe (Photo: US Air Force)

US increases airforce presence in Europe

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The US Air Force will "very soon" deploy F-22 fighters jets to Europe, Air Force secretary Deborah James announced Monday (24 August) as part of a plan to increase Nato presence near Russia, while A-10 tankbusters arrived in Estonia on Saturday.

The US official did not specify the number of planes, nor the date and place of their deployment, but she said the operation is part of the European Reassurance Initiative (ERI).

The ERI was launched in June 2014 by US president Barack Oba...

