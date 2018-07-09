Nato should keep Georgia on its mind at summit

When Nato leaders meet in Brussels this week they should have Georgia on their minds.
Montenegro joined Nato last year. Macedonia, having resolved its name issue, is expected to join in 2019.
But where does this leave Georgia which was promised membership at the Bucharest summit back in 2008?
Georgia has made as much if not more progress than the two Western Balkan states.
It is a net contributor to transatlant...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.