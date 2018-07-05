Ad
euobserver
German interior minister Horst Seehofer (l) reassured Austria's chancellor Sebastian Kurz (c) and vice-chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache (r) (Photo: bundeskanzleramt.at)

Seehofer tells Merkel, Italy and Greece to solve migration row

by Eric Maurice, Vienna,

German interior minister Horst Seehofer defused tensions with Austria on Thursday (5 July) but increased political pressure on his boss, chancellor Angela Merkel, as well as on Italy and Greece, to find a way how Germany can reject asylum seekers without closing its border with Austria.

"There will be no measures taken by Germany at the expense of Austria," Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz said after meeting Seehofer in Vienna.

Under a plan agreed on Monday between Merkel's cent...

euobserver

