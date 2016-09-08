Ad
The former Belgian PM in full swing at the EU parliament (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Federalist Verhofstadt to join top table in Brexit talks

by Andrew Rettman and Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

The European Parliament has picked Belgian federalist Guy Verhofstadt to speak for it in the upcoming Brexit negotiations.

The decision, announced by EP political chiefs on Wednesday (8 Thursday), prompted a slight dip in the value of the British pound amid speculation that he will take a hard line.

The 63-year old former Belgian prime minister, who advocates the creation of a US-type federal state in Europe, will join Michel Ba...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

