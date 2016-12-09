Georgia and Ukraine hail EU visa-free deal

EU negotiators have agreed terms on a deal that could see Georgians enter the EU without a visa this year and Ukrainians early next year.
The deal involves a new snap-back procedure on visa-waivers designed to put to rest concerns over illegal immigration, mainly in France and Germany.
MEPs and member states agreed that visa-free perks could be suspended if foreign nationals overstayed their visas en masse in a two-month period, if they posed a security threat, if there was a su...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
