Filmmakers urge EU leaders to welcome refugees

European filmmakers urged EU leaders to welcome refugees and resent xenophobic and populist urges on Tuesday (20 October) in Brussels.

Award-winning filmmakers presented a petition signed by over 5,500 people, mostly artists, to European Parliament president Martin Schulz and EU Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans.

They urged the EU to offer legal ways for refugees to travel to Europe, and scrap the Dublin regulation that puts a h...