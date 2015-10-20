Filmmakers urge EU leaders to welcome refugees

European filmmakers urged EU leaders to welcome refugees and resent xenophobic and populist urges on Tuesday (20 October) in Brussels.
Award-winning filmmakers presented a petition signed by over 5,500 people, mostly artists, to European Parliament president Martin Schulz and EU Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans.
They urged the EU to offer legal ways for refugees to travel to Europe, and scrap the Dublin regulation that puts a h...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
