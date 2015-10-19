Historic win for Swiss anti-immigration, anti-EU party

Relations between Brussels and Bern can be expected to stay frosty after Switzerland's anti-immigration party won Sunday's (18 October) lower house elections.

The Swiss People's Party (SVP) won 29.5 percent of the vote, up from 26.6 percent. It won 11 seats and will now occupy 65 of the National Council's 200 seats.

According to Swiss media, never before proportional representation was introduced in 1919 has one single party been so strongly represented in the National Council.