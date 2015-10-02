EU-brokered talks on Ukraine: Towards a Minsk 3?

France and Germany will, in Paris on Friday (2 October), try to broker lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine in what could amount to a new-model "Minsk" deal.

The leaders of the four states will sit down in the French capital at 2.15pm local time.

The mini-summit comes after a lull in shooting in east Ukraine and a recent pull-back of heavy weapons by both sides.

It also comes amid speculation Russia aims to freeze the Ukraine conflict in order to focus on its military...