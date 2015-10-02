EU-brokered talks on Ukraine: Towards a Minsk 3?

France and Germany will, in Paris on Friday (2 October), try to broker lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine in what could amount to a new-model "Minsk" deal.
The leaders of the four states will sit down in the French capital at 2.15pm local time.
The mini-summit comes after a lull in shooting in east Ukraine and a recent pull-back of heavy weapons by both sides.
It also comes amid speculation Russia aims to freeze the Ukraine conflict in order to focus on its military...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
