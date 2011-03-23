Committee of foreign ministers set to run Libya campaign

Nato ambassadors are to vote on Wednesday (23 March) on a hybrid command structure for Libya that could see the alliance run day-to-day military operations while an ad hoc committee of foreign ministers makes political decisions.
The complex set-up was agreed in telephone diplomacy between the White House, the Elysee and Downing Street on Tuesday following two days of fractious talks by Nato diplomats in Brussels.
Speaking to press on a trip to Latin America, US President Barac...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
