Albania to become EU 'candidate', urged to fight corruption

EU countries have said Albania should be formally designated as an EU “candidate” in a decision to be rubber-stamped at the summit on Friday (27 June).
The decision means the whole Balkan region, except Bosnia, is, more or less quickly, moving forward to EU membership.
The EU on Tuesday also opened three more chapters in its accession talks with Montenegro.
It has ongoing talks with Serbia and Turkey.
The Turkey talks are not going well: Senior EU officials met wit...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
