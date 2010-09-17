EU backs women in Afghanistan elections

The EU has invested hundreds of thousands of euros and top-level diplomatic energy into trying to get more women involved in this weekend's elections in Afghanistan.

A significant part of the EU's total €35 million election-support budget was spent on training up to 6,000 women security officers to search fellow women voters as they enter gender-segregated polling stations on Saturday (17 September). A chunk of the budget was already spent on supporting last year's poll, which was decla...