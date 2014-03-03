Ad
Nato says military action against Ukraine by forces of the Russian Federation is a breach of international law (Photo: Nato)

Nato supports Ukraine's territorial integrity against Russian occupation

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The allied countries under Nato command have condemned Russia’s military occupation of Ukraine’s Crimea, as world leaders threaten to oust Moscow from the G8 economic club.

“Nato allies will continue to support Ukrainian sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity,” said the North Atlantic Council, Nato’s main decision-making body, on Sunday (2 March), in a statement.

It added that Ukrainian people have a right to determine their own future “without outside interference.”

