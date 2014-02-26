Ad
People looking round in Yanukovych's private mansion after he fled Kiev on Saturday (Photo: aleksandr.andreiko)

EU considering sanctions on eight Yanukovych officials

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

With Ukraine’s former leader on the run after allegedly stealing billions of euros and causing scores of deaths, oppositon chiefs want the EU to impose sanctions on him and his clan.

Hryhoriy Nemyria, the deputy chairman of the opposition Batkivshchyna party, told EUobserver on Wednesday (26 February) that Viktor Yanukovych and his "familia" embezzled €9 billion from the Ukrainian treasury in the past four years.

He said the latest death toll from Kiev and other cities is 150 peo...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

