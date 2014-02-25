Icelanders protest government decision to deny EU referendum

Plans for Iceland's parliament to start work on a bill abandoning EU membership talks were held up on Monday following public protests.
Around 3,500 people demonstrated in front of the Parliament on Monday (24 February) against the decision by the ruling Independence and Progressive parties to end the talks and cancel plans for a referendum.
The two governing parties on Friday (21 February) agreed that the country's application to join the European Union should be formally withdr...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
