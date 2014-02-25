Ad
Most Icelanders want a referendum on EU membership talks (Photo: European Commission)

Icelanders protest government decision to deny EU referendum

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Plans for Iceland's parliament to start work on a bill abandoning EU membership talks were held up on Monday following public protests.

Around 3,500 people demonstrated in front of the Parliament on Monday (24 February) against the decision by the ruling Independence and Progressive parties to end the talks and cancel plans for a referendum.

The two governing parties on Friday (21 February) agreed that the country's application to join the European Union should be formally withdr...

