Moldova breakthrough could soothe wider EU-Russia tensions

The EU says a new settlement on Moldova's rebel province of Transnistria would help soothe wider EU-Russia tension over military deployment in Europe, with some EU states keen to send EU badge-wearing police to the region to help keep the peace.

"The right settlement would make a tremendous contribution to confidence building on the continent, including the CFE treaty," the EU special envoy to Moldova, Kalman Mizsei, told EUobserver on Wednesday (6 June), in reference to the Conventio...